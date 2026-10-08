AAP leaders protest raids, burn Modi’s effigy outside BJP office

AAP leaders, MLAs and workers, including women councillors, on Wednesday protested against raids conducted by the CBI in different parts of the state. The protest in Ludhiana district was held outside the BJP’s office at Dana Mandi on Gill Road where a huge police force was deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma had claimed that it would be a peaceful protest and proper barricading was done a few meters away from the BJP office.

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The protesters burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protest. Slogans against the Central Government and BJP were raised

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by the protesters, including local MLAs Ashok Pappi Prashar, Daljit Bhola Grewal, etc.

The protesters alleged that raids by central agencies were tools of pressure tactics of the BJP-led Central Government. The protesters, including women workers of AAP, said the BJP was known for such raids right before the elections, it could be the Delhi elections or now, the upcoming Punjab elections. But the agencies would get nothing and leaders of AAP would come out clean.

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The AAP leaders said the BJP government at the Centre wants to win the upcoming Assembly elections by intimidating and suppressing Punjabis, which was not possible.

At the same time, the BJP leaders also burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann outside their office during the AAP’s protest.

President of the Ludhiana BJP Sunil Moudgil said it was an uncalled act of the ruling government in the state as the raids were conducted following the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court but AAP always protests against the BJP outside the latter’s office. Such protests could be held anywhere else, why they chose BJP office for the same.

The AAP MLAs and local leaders staged the protest as the call for the same was given by the party high command. Protests were held at several places in the state. The protest in the district remained peaceful.

Women protesters from AAP while burning the effigy of the Prime Minister raised slogans against him. The protesters tried to cross the barricading but were stopped by the police.