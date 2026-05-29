AAP leads Ludhiana district civic polls, wins 57 of 112 wards; Congress secures 36 seats

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the biggest winner in the Municipal Council elections across Ludhiana district, securing 57 of the 112 wards, while the Congress finished second with 36 seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won eight wards, the BJP secured six seats, and five Independent candidates also registered victories, highlighting the continued relevance of local leadership in civic politics

Advertisement

The elections were held for six Municipal Councils — Doraha, Jagraon, Khanna, Payal, Raikot and Samrala.

Advertisement

Out of the total 112 wards, four wards were won unopposed, while polling was conducted in the remaining wards. The results have given AAP a clear edge in urban local bodies of the district, though Congress managed to retain a strong presence in several towns.

Advertisement

AAP’s strongest performance came in Khanna, where the party won 25 of the 33 wards, including one seat that had already been won unopposed before polling. The result has given the ruling party a commanding position in the municipal council.

In Jagraon, AAP secured nine wards, while Congress also won nine seats, making it one of the closest contests in the district. The BJP performed comparatively well in the town by winning four wards, while one Independent candidate also emerged victorious.

Advertisement

The party also maintained its lead in Doraha, where AAP won eight of the 15 wards. Congress secured five seats, while two Independent candidates managed to win, reflecting the influence of local candidates in the municipal elections.

In Samrala, AAP won eight wards, including three wards that had been declared unopposed in favour of the party before polling. SAD emerged as the second-largest force in the council with four seats, while Congress won 2 seats, and BJP secured one seat.

Congress registered its most impressive performance in Raikot, where it captured 11 of the 15 wards, leaving AAP with only four seats. The result has strengthened the Congress position in the municipal council and demonstrated the party’s continuing support base in the town.

In Payal, Congress again emerged ahead with five wards, followed by AAP with three seats. SAD won two wards, while one Independent candidate also secured victory.

The victories of Independent candidates in five wards also showed that local issues, personal credibility and grassroots connect continue to play an important role in civic elections.