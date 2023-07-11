AAP MLA forgoes pay, helps farmers to set an example

Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 10
Amargarh AAP legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra has decided to chip in to provide relief to the victims of natural calamities in his segment. He has also decided to forgo forgoing government facilities and allowances that he is entitled to.
He is also making good on his pledge to not draw any salary as an MLA. Majra also pays for his official accommodation at the MLA Hostel in Chandigarh.
“When I can afford to pay the rent on my own, why should I become a burden on the exchequer?” says the MLA.
He has asked farmers, regardless of their political persuasion, to reach out to him if they face any problem due to the ongoing rainfall. “We have been helping needy farmers on a personal level,” claimed the MLA.
