AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi acquitted in rail blockade case

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana December 8

The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Radhika Puri today acquitted AAP MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi facing accusations of rail blockade during the ‘rail roko’ agitation called by then state unit of the Congress.

The RPF (Railway Protection Force), Ludhiana, had registered an FIR against the then District Congress chief Gurpreet Gogi, alias Gurpreet Singh Bassi, and other unidentified protesters under different sections of the Railways Act.

During May 2015, around 500 Congress workers, including Ludhiana Member of Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu along with Congress MLAs Surinder Dawar and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, had blocked the rail track and stopped New Delhi - Amritsar Swarna Shatabdi Express near Gurdwara Shri Dukhniwaran Sahib. These Congress leaders were taking part in a state-level ‘rail roko’ agitation against the then SAD -BJP ruling government. On September 13, 2017, about two years after this rail blockade incident, he was arrested for blocking rail traffic by the RPF from his house in a dramatic twist of events. Later, he was released on furnishing bail bonds of Rs 5,000.

During the trial, Gogi claimed himself to be innocent and falsely implicated by the police during tenure of the BJP at the Centre. After hearing the arguments of both sides and going through evidence, the court acquitted him.

#Congress