AAP MLA Manvinder Singh Giaspura, Khanna cop lock horns

Payal, April 27

AAP MLA from Payal Manvinder Singh Giaspura and a sub-inspector (SI) of the Khanna police have locked horns over their prerogatives in official capacity.

The SHO, Payal, Satwinder Singh (now transferred), had registered a DDR against the legislator for allegedly using derogatory language and interfering in his work.

On the other hand, Giaspura has termed the official’s reaction as a step to appease his masters involved in the illicit trade of drug peddling and other social crimes, with which many police officials had been hand in glove before the constitution of the AAP government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh.

Giaspura alleged that many police officials had been opposing him (Giaspura) as he used to expose their alleged misdeeds before the public during earlier governments, led by traditional political parties.

Perusal of records revealed that the then Payal SHO, Satwinder Singh, had registered a DDR on April 20, regarding the alleged misbehaviour by Giaspura during a telephonic conversation earlier in the day.

“I was on patrol duty when I received a call from MLA Giaspura, who asked me why the police had not conducted raids against defendants of complainant Bud Singh of Galati village as he (Giaspura) had to facilitate a compromise between both parties at his office. When I told the MLA that SI Gurmit Singh was investigating the case and he had gone to see senior officials at the SSP office, he started using derogatory language for the police force and threatened me of dire consequences, saying ‘I will tell you people how to work’,” stated the DDR filed by SI Satwinder. It also stated that senior functionaries, including the Payal DSP and Khanna SSP, were also informed about the matter telephonically on the day of the incident.