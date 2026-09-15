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Home / Ludhiana / AAP MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina allegedly slaps truck driver; video goes viral

AAP MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina allegedly slaps truck driver; video goes viral

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:37 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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The video, which is doing the rounds on social media, shows the MLA’s vehicle near a truck.
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Allegations of high-handedness against ruling party leaders in Punjab have surfaced again, with a video purportedly showing AAP MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina allegedly slapping a truck driver.

The video, which is doing the rounds on social media, shows the MLA’s vehicle behind a truck. The truck driver allegedly took some time to give way to the VIP vehicle, following which the MLA is seen getting out of her vehicle after the truck was stopped.

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The MLA approaches the truck, asks the driver to get down and is seen arguing with him. She is then allegedly seen slapping the driver.

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Eyewitnesses claimed they were shocked to see the driver being slapped, maintaining that there was no apparent provocation on his part.

The incident was captured on CCTV and the footage has since surfaced on social media.

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Defending her action, Chhina said the incident took place on Daba Road. She said she had already approached the Deputy Commissioner and other officials seeking restrictions on the entry of heavy vehicles in the area.

“I received a complaint from residents that this particular truck driver was driving rashly. He was stopped and I asked him to hand over the keys of the vehicle. The Opposition has portrayed the incident in a bad light to defame me, claiming that I slapped the driver, whereas I had raised my arm to take the keys from him,” she said.

The MLA said she reported the matter to the Daba police station and handed over the keys and the driver to the police.

“Since the roads in the area are narrow, such rash driving can prove fatal for commuters,” she said, adding that she also had a video in which the driver admitted to driving rashly.

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