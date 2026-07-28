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Home / Ludhiana / AAP MLA Sidhu, law students extend support to lawyers’ stir in Ludhiana

AAP MLA Sidhu, law students extend support to lawyers’ stir in Ludhiana

Visit strike venue at the District Court Complex in Ludhiana

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Rajneesh Lakhanpal
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:06 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Bar Association members during a protest at the District Court Complex in Ludhiana on Monday.
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu, DPS Randhawa, member, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, and law students from various colleges of the district visited the lawyers’ hunger strike venue on Monday and extended their support.

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The development comes as a major boost to the agitation against the Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) Policy. They appreciated the peaceful and democratic nature of the protest and assured the advocates of their solidarity.

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The ‘no work’ call also remained effective for the 21st consecutive day.

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A total of 88 advocates of the District Bar Association (DBA), Ludhiana, observed a peaceful mass hunger strike at the District Courts Complex on Monday.

The law students said the issue was not confined to the legal fraternity, and also concerned the future of the legal profession and independence of the justice delivery system.

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Vipin Saggar, president, DBA and Himanshu Walia, secretary, reiterated that the agitation was being conducted peacefully and democratically. They asserted that the ‘no work’ strike and the protest will continue until the government gives a written assurance and withdraws the LADC Policy.

The ‘no work’ call affected judicial functioning at the district courts and most cases were adjourned. Routine court work was virtually paralysed as advocates continued their peaceful sit-in, raising slogans against the LADC Policy and demanding an immediate written assurance from the government.

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