AAP MLA son’s firing video goes viral

A video of an Aam Aadmi Party MLA’s son of allegedly firing in the air during a function has gone viral in social media. The AAP MLA from Gill constituency, Jeevan Singh Sangowal, whose son is allegedly firing during some celebration, maintained that he was not aware of any such incident that took place in recent past. Moreover, he said that the police was investigating the matter.

The police official concerned from Gill police station, Harjinder Singh, said that he had called the 24-year-old son of Sangowal and had asked about the incident. The official said that the son of the MLA had claimed that the video was old, and it was not any real weapon or pistol, but was a toy pistol from which the shot was fired.

“We have asked the son to bring the toy weapon and then we will further investigate the matter,”he said.