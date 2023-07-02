AAP MLAs welcome new faces to party

Ludhiana, July 1
Ahead of the Municipal Corporation elections, some local members from the BJP, Congress and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP), joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party MLAs at the Circuit House here on Saturday.
Among those who joined the party were Gurpreet Singh Raju (former chief of BJP, Kidwai Nagar Mandal) and Amarjit Singh (former deputy chief of BJP, Kidwai Nagar Mandal). Besides, Tarlok Singh from LIP and Lajwinder Singh Laddi from Congress also joined AAP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Profits tripled to Rs 1.04 lakh crore for PSU banks in 9 years, says Finance Minister
Wants momentum to continue to power economy
Amid Uniform Civil Code build-up, Parliament monsoon session from July 20 to August 11
Delhi ordinance issue to rock session, some proceedings to b...