AAP MLAs welcome new faces to party

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 1

Ahead of the Municipal Corporation elections, some local members from the BJP, Congress and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP), joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party MLAs at the Circuit House here on Saturday.

Among those who joined the party were Gurpreet Singh Raju (former chief of BJP, Kidwai Nagar Mandal) and Amarjit Singh (former deputy chief of BJP, Kidwai Nagar Mandal). Besides, Tarlok Singh from LIP and Lajwinder Singh Laddi from Congress also joined AAP.