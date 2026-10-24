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Home / Ludhiana / AAP MP Seechewal slams own government over Buddha Nala pollution in Ludhiana, questions officials’ failure

AAP MP Seechewal slams own government over Buddha Nala pollution in Ludhiana, questions officials’ failure

During his visits to various sewage treatment plants (STPs) and effluent treatment plants (ETPs), Seechewal reportedly found shortcomings in their functioning

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:16 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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MP Balbir Singh Seechewal and others on the banks of Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana. File photo
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In a strong indictment of his own party’s government, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal on Saturday questioned the failure of the Punjab Government and its officials to clean Buddha Nala despite years of efforts and crores of rupees spent on its rejuvenation.

The issue came under sharp focus during the 46th meeting of the Buddha Dariya Rejuvenation Project, where the continuing pollution of the water body raised serious questions about the performance of the departments responsible for controlling the discharge of sewage and industrial waste.

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The MP’s criticism comes at a time when the government’s efforts to clean the drain continue to face challenges on the ground. Despite repeated meetings, directions to officials and action against those found violating waste-disposal rules, pollution remains a major concern in Ludhiana.

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During his visits to various sewage treatment plants (STPs) and effluent treatment plants (ETPs), Seechewal reportedly found shortcomings in their functioning. The situation has raised questions about the monitoring of these facilities and the accountability of officials responsible for ensuring that sewage and industrial waste are treated properly before discharge.

The nearly Rs 800-crore reportedly spent on pollution-control and rejuvenation efforts has also brought the gap between expenditure and results into focus. The continuing flow of polluted discharge into Buddha Nala has left the administration facing questions over why the problem persists despite substantial investment.

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The challenge is not limited to the treatment plants. Dairy waste from the Tajpur Road and Haibowal clusters, along with industrial discharge, continues to pose problems. Seechewal has earlier pointed to the failure to stop waste from entering the drain despite enforcement measures, including the registration of cases against violators.

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