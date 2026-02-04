AAP on stone-laying streak, residents say complete ongoing projects first

Even as the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, including elected councillors and ward in-charges are on a foundation stone laying spree, residents of the town and surrounding localities have urged the administration to complete ongoing development projects before starting work on new ventures.

However, Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, who is also an associate member of the Municipal Council, claimed that all projects including ongoing and the new ones would be completed soon after the weather turned conducive for continuing work.

“We have already advised personnel concerned to expedite work on all projects which are lying pending due to cessation of work due to cold weather during past months,” Gajjanmajra said, maintaining the authorities had assured that issues related with overflowing sewage and under-construction roads would be resolved soon. Gajjanmajra claimed that extra steps had been taken to further improve solid waste management.

Solid Waste Management, strengthening of sewage disposal and sanitation remained a challenge for the civic body at Ahmedgarh.

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh Boparai too had taken serious notice of the tendency during a meeting held at the District Administrative Office recently under the banner of District Development and Coordination Monitoring Committee (DISHA).

Attention of top rung administrative officers of the Punjab Government was also drawn for expediting work for commissioning of projects like STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) and laying of pipelines for Maherna drain.

The DC Viraj S Tidke had also advised the government personnel to get the projects completed by monitoring execution through periodic inspections.

Observations revealed that several developmental projects including construction and repair of roads and drain had been started during last year but many of these were yet to be completed.

Non-commissioning of STP due to delay in construction of Maherna drain has resulted in a situation that low lying localities are frequently immersed under stinking water owing to overflow of sewerage manholes.

Amarpura Mohalla, Batta Bagh, Sukhdev Singh Nagar, Bajrang Akhara, Dehliz Chowk and Green Avenue figured among those localities where residents were forced to live in a hell-like situation due to frequent overflowing and choking of sewage. Residents have urged the authorities to ensure completion of ongoing projects at an earliest.