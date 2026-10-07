AAP plans protest outside BJP office in Ludhiana following CBI raids

AAP MLAs and workers have announced a protest against the raids conducted by the CBI in Punjab by gheraoing the BJP office at Dana Mandi at 3 pm. Though Commissioner Police Swapan Sharma has claimed that it would be a peaceful protest, BJP local leaders have asked their supporters to reach the office at 2:30 pm sharp.

Ludhiana BJP president Sunil Modgil said that the state government’s move was uncalled for as the raids had been conducted following the order by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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“Protesting outside the BJP office clearly indicates that the ruling party wants to disturb the peace in state. We are not going to wait and watch, we will be burning the effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the same time,” said Modgil.

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Meanwhile, AAP leaders are all geared up to hold the protest as the instructions by the high command were given around 11 am today. The police have started barricading the area to avoid any untoward incident.

AAP’s Ludhiana president Jatinder Khangura said about 400 persons were expected to take part in the protest. “We will hold it peacefully and will not cross the barricading,” he however said.