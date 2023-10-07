AAP protests arrest of MP Sanjay Singh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 6

District leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today protested the arrest of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy case.

AAP leaders and workers in a large number gathered outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office and raised slogans against the Central Government. Later, they burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MLA Madan Lal Bagga said Modi was trying to suppress the voice raised against BJP leaders.

MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi said the BJP was taking such actions due to the fear of losing the Lok Sabha polls.

“National parties are unable to compete with us and these actions are being taken out of fear. Modi has shown his dictatorial face before the public. Sanjay Singh has been arrested without any evidence,” said Prashar.

MLA Kulwant Sidhu said the Prime Minister was taking the help of agencies such as Enforcement Directorate to wrongly implicate AAP leaders in cases.

MLA Daljit Singh Grewal said the BJP had shown its real face to the people. “It is taking such steps in haste as the Lok Sabha elections are drawing near,” he said.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Enforcement Directorate #Rajya Sabha