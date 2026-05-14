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Home / Ludhiana / AAP Punjab spokesperson Raman Chandi held in land dispute case

AAP Punjab spokesperson Raman Chandi held in land dispute case

Payal SHO Tarvinder Kumar Bedi said Chandi was produced before the SDM court

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 14, 2026 IST
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SDM court sent AAP Punjab spokesperson Chandi to judicial custody till May 15
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The Payal police claimed to have arrested Raman Chandi, a state spokesperson for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), after a man accused him of trying to encroach on his land.

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As per information, Raman Chandi and the complainant, Harchand Singh Cheema, have been indulged in a long-standing dispute over the same piece of land.

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Sources said on May 11, Chandi reached the disputed site along with his wife and son. He also went live on his Facebook page from there and appealed directly to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for help. In the video, he complained that he was not getting justice and alleged that some “black sheep” in the party were working with the administration against him.

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Later, Cheema filed a complaint at the Payal police station and alleged that Chandi had come to the land without permission and was trying to create tension by using social media.

Confirming the arrest, SHO, Payal, Tarvinder Kumar Bedi, said action was taken on the complaint. Chandi was produced before the SDM court, which sent him to judicial custody till May 15.

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