AAP refutes donation allegations

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, August 25

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday held a press conference in Doraha to refute the allegations levelled by an IELTS institute owner against MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura.

Neetu Singh, owner of Universe IELTS Institute in Doraha, had alleged that MLA Giaspura called her to his office and demanded donation for the party. She said the MLA told her that a complaint had been received against her institute and if she gives donation to the party, she would not be questioned by any authority. She also alleged that she was questioned as to why she was running the institute with female staff instead of men. She claimed that the MLA threatened her and used objectionable language.

“AAP party is no different from other traditional parties. I am a single mother and feeling insecure. I will go to the court for justice. I have sent a complaint online to the CM as well as DGP, Punjab. The online application is still showing pending status,” Neetu Singh added.

Meanwhile, the AAP leaders and workers refuted all allegations levelled by Neetu against the MLA. AAP party leaders Amardeep Singh Koohli and Rana Kooner of Doraha along with MC chief Sudarshan Kumar Sharma said the institute owner, instead of leveling baseless allegations, should give a proof of her statements. The leaders in turn alleged that the lady has duped a number of families by giving them false promises of sending their children abroad and illegally keeping their original certificates and blank cheques in her custody.

In the press conference, a number of families, which have been allegedly duped by the institute owner, were also present. The affected parties from Moga, Barnala, Raikot, Samrala, Doraha were present. When contacted, Neetu refused to comment on the press conference.

Payal DSP Harsimrat Chettra said no formal complaint has been received till date.