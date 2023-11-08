AAP threatens protest if MLA’s health condition worsens

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 7

Office-bearers and activists of various wings of the Aam Aadmi Party of the areas falling under Malerkotla and Ludhiana districts have threatened to launch an agitation if anything adverse happens to Amargarh MLA Prof Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, who had been admitted to the PGI, Ahmedgarh, following a deterioration in his health conditions.

The MLA who is in the custody of the Jalandhar team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), was arrested by at Dulman village, by the team, under Sadar Ahmedgarh police station on Monday. As his condition worsened he was shifted to PGI for management of cardiovascular problems at about 2 am on Tuesday.

AAP leaders led by acting president Kamaljit Singh Ubhi and block president councilor Vikas Krishan Sharma said the action taken by the CBI and ED (on the basis of irregularities in a bank account from over five years ago ) is an example of vendetta politics carried out by the Union Government. A struggle would be launched against the ED and the Union Government in case anything happens to Gajjanmajra, they said .

“The fact that the agencies had only arrested Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, out of the seven accused named in the case, proves that he is being taught a lesson for not shifting liabilities,” said Sharma. “The timing of the arrest was chosen so as to give the maximum political mileage before the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

Payal legislator Manwinder Singh Giaspura said the ED was depriving family and friends of their right to visit the patient. “It is on record that the borrowers (Gajjanmajra family) had been approaching banks officers for depositing the due amount. He has been falsely implicated,” added Giaspura.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Malerkotla #Mandi