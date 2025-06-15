DT
Home / Ludhiana / AAP wasting money on advertisments, says Majithia

AAP wasting money on advertisments, says Majithia

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:24 AM Jun 15, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia. Tribune file
Former Minister and Senior Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia today said the AAP government had nothing to show in the name of performance but it was wasting money on fake advertisements.

Addressing election meetings in Ludhiana West constituency, Majithia said all the major projects of the state, including that of Ludhiana were the gifts of the erstwhile SAD government. He said during the last three and half years the AAP government had failed to initiate a single project. He asked people whether they had seen Mann or Kejriwal inaugurate any project in the state.

He said that it was on the orders of Kejriwal that the Punjab Government was spending Rs 800 crore on fake advertisements annually, adding that during the SAD government the budget was only roughly Rs 30 crore annually, which was increased to Rs 150 crore during the Congress regime.

