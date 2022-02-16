AAP will provide free quality education, healthcare: Sisodia

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 15

As part of the campaigning for the Punjab Assembly poll, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia batted for Amargarh AAP candidate Jaswant Singh and urged residents to give a chance to Arvind Kejriwal for change in governance in the state.

Criticising elected representatives of traditional political parties for allegedly exploiting their position to fill their own coffers, Sisodia claimed that his party had launched only those leaders in the elections who were committed to serve society by following policies of the party.

Showing satisfaction over the level of response to campaign of all AAP candidates, the AAP leader claimed that the if voted to power, the AAP government would free the state from the clutches of traditional political parties.

“It is on record that successive governments, led by the traditional parties, have done nothing for the public except filling their own pockets. People will get free quality education and healthcare on the Delhi pattern when their own representatives will win the elections and AAP government will be formed,” said Sisodia, adding that drugs, corruption and misery would become things of the past in the AAP regime. —