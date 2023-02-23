AAP wins Delhi mayoral poll, workers celebrate

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 22

After the Aam Aadmi Party’s Shelley Oberoi was elected Mayor of Delhi, the party workers and leaders distributed ‘laddoos’ (sweets) here on Wednesday to mark the celebrations. MLA Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola along with party workers also distributed laddoos at his office on Tibba Road. The party workers also performed bhangra on the beat of dhols.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Grewal, while congratulating the party high command and workers, said, “Various tactics were adopted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but in the end hooliganism was defeated and truth won. The people of Delhi have given a befitting reply to the BJP’s mischievous actions.”