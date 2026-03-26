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Home / Ludhiana / AAP wins Malerkotla block samiti elections

AAP wins Malerkotla block samiti elections

Santokh Singh and Saida Parveen elected chairperson and vice chairperson, respectively

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Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 04:30 AM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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MLA Jamil Ur Rahman with newly elected office-bearers of the block samiti in Malerkotla on Wednesday.
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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Malerkotla block samiti elections as Santokh Singh and Saida Parveen were on Wednesday elected as the chairperson and vice chairperson, respectively.

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Though the AAP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) were tied at six votes each after a round of voting, the samiti members later reached an understanding and declared the winners unanimously.

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AAP MLA Jamil Ur Rahman congratulated both the newly elected office-bearers and called upon all constituents to work in tandem for welfare of residents of their respective villages and localities.

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The chairperson and vice-chairperson assured to do their best for development of villages under the jurisdiction of block samiti.

“We have assured our members that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s agenda of comprehensive development through Panchayati Raj Institutions will be implemented in letter and spirit,” they said.

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