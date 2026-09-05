AAP women’s wing holds massive protest in Samrala over assault of elderly Dalit woman

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab Women’s Wing on Saturday staged a district-level protest outside the SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) office in Samrala against the alleged assault and humiliation of an elderly Dalit woman at a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) office.

Thousands of women participated in the protest, which was led by AAP Women’s Wing Punjab president and Moga MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora. Ludhiana Mayor Principal Inderjit Kaur and several other women leaders also joined the demonstration.

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The protesting women raised slogans against the Badal family and those allegedly involved in the incident. They also burnt an effigy of SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and expressed their anger against Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal for maintaining silence over the incident.

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Addressing the protesters, Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora said, “Everyone has seen the disturbing visuals of how a woman was beaten by other women inside the Akali Dal office. The woman reportedly said only one thing, that Bhagwant Singh Mann is like her son. She was allegedly told that the office belonged to the Badals and that she would be beaten if she took Bhagwant Singh Mann’s name there. This is an extremely shameful attitude.”

She said, “Who gave anyone the right to take the law into their own hands? Whether the person is politically powerful or not, the law is equal for everyone. If there was any disagreement with the woman, the police should have been called. She should not have been called into an office and assaulted.”

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Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora said, “The woman was beaten simply because she took Bhagwant Singh Mann’s name. This shows how much fear and frustration the Badals have towards Bhagwant Singh Mann. The Chief Minister has continued to work for the people of Punjab and has delivered work that traditional parties failed to deliver during decades in power.”

The AAP MLA further said the SAD and Congress had repeatedly used divisive politics and attempted to damage Punjab’s social fabric for political gains. She said the people of Punjab had rejected such politics and would not tolerate the humiliation or intimidation of women.

“The AAP Women’s Wing stands firmly with every woman of Punjab. No woman should be assaulted, threatened or humiliated. We demand a fair and impartial investigation and the strictest possible action against whoever is found responsible,” she said.

Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora also urged the Commissioner of Police, SSP and Additional Deputy Commissioner concerned to ensure that the matter was investigated fairly and appropriate legal action was taken against those found guilty.