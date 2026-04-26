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Home / Ludhiana / AAP workers protest Rajya Sabha member Gupta’s BJP switch

AAP workers protest Rajya Sabha member Gupta’s BJP switch

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:51 PM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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AAP members during the protest outside the Trident Group head office at Kitchlu Nagar in Ludhiana on Saturday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
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A day after Rajya Sabha member Rajinder Gupta, along with six others, switched allegiances from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), AAP leaders and workers staged a protest outside the head office of Trident Group in Kitchlu Nagar on Saturday.

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Despite heavy police deployment and barricading near the office, the protesters crossed the barricades and gathered outside the premises. They raised slogans against Gupta, accusing him of “betraying” the party. They also burnt his effigy as a mark of protest.

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The situation turned tense as some protesters wrote “gaddar”, or traitor, on the walls with black spray paint.

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Condemning the move, Parminder Singh Sandhu, president, AAP youth wing, said the leaders who switched sides had taken “advantage” of the party and abandoned it under pressure.

“These people have betrayed the party after gaining from it. We staged a protest outside his office to express our anger,” he added.

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“By joining the BJP, he has betrayed the trust of the people of Punjab. Such political decisions go against democratic values, and people will respond to it,” Sandhu said.

Calling upon the youth to unite and oppose such moves, he said safeguarding the interests of Punjab should remain the top priority. Other leaders criticised the defection and alleged those leaving the party were acting “under pressure”.

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