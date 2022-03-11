AAP's first-timer Rajinderpal wins from Ludhiana South

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 10

The AAP’s first-timer Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina has won from the Ludhiana South constituency. She has been a volunteer of the party for long.

A total of 43,811 votes were polled to Rajinderpal Kaur. She won the seat with a margin of 26,138 votes from BJP’s Satinderpal Singh Tajpuri, who got 17,673 votes.

Congress candidate Ishwarjot Singh Cheema managed to get 15,604 votes while two-time MLA Balvinder Singh Bains of the LIP got 11,906 votes.

Former Cabinet Minister Jathedar Hira Singh Gabria got only 11,243 votes. Besides, Darshan Singh of SAD (Amritsar) got 1,941 votes.

A total of 17 candidates contested the elections. But, 10 candidates got less number of votes than the votes polled to NOTA. As many as 541 voters used the NOTA option.

Meanwhile, residents are pinning hopes on their new MLA to resolve issues such as overflowing sewage and lack of development and health facilities.