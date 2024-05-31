AAP’s GP, Giaspura draw huge crowds at meeting in Doraha

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, May 30

An ordinary meeting organised outside the office of the Doraha Council chief assumed the form of a huge gathering today as people from far and near reached the spot to pledge their support to the party in the forthcoming elections.

Fatehgarh Sahib AAP candidate Gurpreet Singh GP along with MLA Payal Manwinder Singh Giaspura, president Doraha Municipal Council Sudarshan Kumar Pappu, councillors Ranjit Singh, Ricky Bector, Kulwant Kalu, Kamaljeet Bittu, Kaka Bajwa, Harnek Neki, District (Urban) president Gurwinder Singh Rana Kooner, president Mini Truck Union Sukhbir Singh Talwara, Chairman Punjab Genco Limited Navjot Singh Jarg, president All India Trade Union Doraha Bobby Tiwari, Manjit Singh and Sukhwinder Singh were present during the meeting.

The AAP candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurpreet Singh GP, expressed his party is different from the others in the way that rather than forcing a dictatorial regime and imposing decisions on the general public, it has created room for dialogue and debate on every crucial issue which has directly or indirectly affected the lives of the common citizen. “In every way, we have made the lopsided system start functioning for the better. We have waged a war against corruption, hunger, disease, oppression, cruelty and misappropriation. The hitherto left unattended sectors of healthcare and education have been revived by us,” he said.

Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura said earlier the parties had to lure the public to the campaigning spot but this time around, the masses are self-driven, visiting the rallies out of their own volition. “No other traditional party has till date performed in the manner the AAP has. The common citizen who was reeling under the pressure of electricity bills has heaved a sigh of relief, they now have a platform to express their opinions and concerns over the state government’s policies. The public was literally torn by the corrupt system and dictatorial administration and it is the Aam Aadmi Party which finally met with their expectations. What I have felt all these days is that a few days of campaigning does not make any difference in public opinion rather it is years of hardwork and toil which enables a party to win public favour without any coercion,” he added.