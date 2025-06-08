AAP’s intentions flawed: BJP leader

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh held meetings across the constituency ahead of the Ludhiana West byelection and sought votes in favour of Jiwan Gupta.

On this occasion, Chugh attacked the Aam Aadmi Party government and CM Bhagwant Mann. He said these people had promised to rid the state of the drug menace, but as soon as they came into power, they have made drugs their source of income.

The entire country has been made aware of the liquor scam in Delhi, he said, adding that the entire world was watching their deeds, spanning from Delhi to Punjab. Their policies and slogans are fake, and their intentions flawed.

On this occasion, BJP state executive members advocate Bikram Singh Sidhu, Harish Tandon, BJP business cell state president Dinesh Sarpal, culture and sports cell head Hobby Dhaliwal, BJP state media panelist Gurdeep Singh Gosha, Sardar Nirmal Singh SS, Sardar Singh, among others were present.