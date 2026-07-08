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Home / Ludhiana / AAP’s Kisan Wing holds meeting to review work done by govt for farmers

AAP’s Kisan Wing holds meeting to review work done by govt for farmers

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:48 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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AAP Kisan Wing holds a press conference on farmers’ issue in Ludhiana on Tuesday. ASHWANI DHIMAN
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A meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Kisan Wing, Punjab, was held at the Bachat Bhawan here on Tuesday, with leaders of the wing from across the state also present.

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Addressing the gathering, Mahinder Singh Sidhu and Gurjeet Singh Gill, president and secretary of the AAP Kisan Wing, Punjab, respectively, said the meeting was convened to review the work done for farmers during the four-and-a-half-year tenure of the Bhagwant Mann-led government.

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They asserted that while many governments had come and gone in Punjab, none had genuinely supported the farming community. “The Punjab government has undertaken works that have made every farmer happy and prosperous,” they claimed.

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Highlighting key initiatives, the leaders pointed to the supply of canal water directly to farmers’ fields, which had resulted in the saving of thousands of litres of diesel. They also noted that power supply, which was earlier available only during night and caused immense hardship to farmers, was now being provided during daytime under the Mann government, thereby resolving a long-standing issue.

Secretaries and district presidents of the Punjab Kisan Wing were also present in the meeting.

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