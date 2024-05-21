AAP’s Pappi holds meetings at Jagraon

Ludhiana , May 20
The Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi held meetings in the Jagraon segment today for the Ludhiana Lok Sabha election campaign. A huge crowd gathered to meet him. Local MLA Sarabjit Kaur Manuke accompanied him.
Addressing the meeting, Pappi said the Aam Aadmi Party government is continuously working to eliminate drug abuse.
“I have worked to eliminate drug abuse in my area. I have eradicated the menace of drugs from Ghoda Colony, which was notorious for drug abuse. Similarly, I will continue the campaign against drug abuse even while being an MP. Every section is being taken care of by the Aam Aadmi Party,” he added.
“This an important time for farmers; providing water to the tail end of their fields and providing free electricity has been our primary duty, which we have fulfilled. Besides, wheat has also been lifted from the mandis, due to which the farmers are very happy. Many certificates have also been provided at home so that people do not have to face trouble running between government offices,” he said.
