AAP’s Parashar, Delhi Speaker meet lawyers

Ludhiana, May 29
Ashok Parashar Pappi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat, and Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goyal conducted a meeting with the lawyers of the Ludhiana Bar Association. The meeting took place in the courtroom, and several lawyers also pledged their support to the AAP.
Speaking to the Ludhiana Bar Association following the meeting, Pappi mentioned that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has emphasised on the importance of delivering on commitments. Therefore, he stated that he would refrain from making promises that cannot be fulfilled. He highlighted how, after the lawyers highlighted issues with their chambers in 2022, they were promptly addressed on a priority basis. Pappi further assured that the ongoing sewage problem at the court premises would be resolved.
He urged the lawyers to support AAP by pressing the broom button on June 1 during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, enabling quick resolutions to any future challenges.
Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goyal said the facilities provided to the legal community in Delhi, such as insurance and other benefits, would also be extended to Punjab. During discussions with the Chief Minister, the problems faced by the legal fraternity in Punjab were addressed, with assurances that solutions would be promptly implemented. Plans were also announced to construct new chambers for the lawyers.
During the meeting, former finance secretary of the Ludhiana Bar Association, advocate Jatinderpal Singh, Shankar Sharma and Sagar Lakshya left the Congress and BJP parties and joined the AAP.
