AAP’s Ubhi elected Ahmedgarh civic body president, Sweety named vice-president

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Kamaljit Singh Ubhi and Sweety Kakria were elected president and vice-president, respectively, of the Ahmedgarh Municipal Council.

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Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rajesh Kumar Sharma and executive officer Ashish Kumar conducted the polls during a special meeting attended by all 18 members, including Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra, who is an associate member of the House.

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In the recent elections, seven AAP members had won. A Congress councillor later switched allegiance to the AAP. To oppose AAP candidates, five Congress councillors, a SAD councillor and two independents had constituted a front. However, two members of the front defected and other councillors then walked out.

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The opposing councillors alleged the government had “coerced” the turncoats to win the election.

However, MLA Gajjanmajra maintained the election had been conducted in a transparent and fair manner.