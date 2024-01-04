Aaradhya shines in Tri-Nation Tournament

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 3

In the Tri-Nation Under-19 cricket tournament, currently underway in South Africa, Aaradhya Shukla of Ludhiana played a pivotal role in India’s convincing win against South Africa.

Aaradhya, who is a right-arm fast-medium bowler, grabbed four wickets to script a seven-wicket victory for his team.

Aaradhya sent down 9.1 overs and took four wickets, conceding only 43 runs.

After South Africa put up 240 runs on the board, India achieved the target (244 for 3) in 40.5 overs. Openers Arshim Kulkarni and Adarsh Singh played valuable innings of 91 and 66 runs, respectively, while one-down batsman Aravelly Avinash chipped in with 60 runs.

Aaradhya had made his international debut when he represented India in the U-19 Asia Cup in the UAE. He took two wickets for 31 runs in nine overs against Nepal in that tournament.

In domestic cricket, Aaradhya had given a good account of himself by taking seven wickets in the Challenger Trophy Tournament. He also played in the Quadrangular Tournament held in Vijyawada in November, wherein four teams, England, Bangladesh, India A and India B vied for top honours.

His mentor, Amandeep Singh, physical instructor at the local DAV Public School, BRS Nagar branch, exuded confidence that exposure and experience in the Asia Cup and the Tri-Nation Tournament would stand Aaradhya in good stead in the ensuing U-19 Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in South Africa later this month.

