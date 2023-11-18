Aarvi, Aditya clinch titles in U-9 category at district TT tourney

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 17

Aarvi and Aditya Singhania warded off stiff challenge from their respective opponents before stitching up victories to clinch titles in the girls’ and boys’ U-9 categories, respectively in the Ludhiana District Table Tennis Tournament which began at the Shastri Hall near Guru Nanak Stadium here on Friday.

A large number of participants are vying for top honours in this three-day tournament during which competition in different age groups is being held.

In the final, Aarvi got the better of Aarohi 11-9, 11-7, 8-11 and 11-7 to emerge victor while Aditya survived some anxious moments against Sachin, whom he edged out 11-8, 9-11, 11-6 and 11-9 to romp home a champion.

Similarly, in the U-11 section, Gauranshi in the girls’ category and Abhirvay Ghai came out triumphant. Gauranshi faced stiff resistance from Shanaya Goel before wrapping up the issue 11-8, 11-8, 7-11 and 11-9 but Abhirvay scored victory over Dhruvin in straight sets (11-9, 11-8 and 11-9) to clinch the title.