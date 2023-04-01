Abandoned ‘city centre’ project site poses threat to LIT colony residents

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, March 31

The ghost of 'city centre' project site in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Colony of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) continues to haunt residents and other visitors to the area, even after more than 15 years of the project being scrapped.

The dug-up area, absence of retaining and boundary walls and abject insanitary conditions prevailing around the site, adjacent to the E, F, G and H blocks, make the site accident-prone. It also poses a health risk to residents due to the unhygienic conditions conducive for outbreak of epidemics.

Residents have submitted a complaint to LIT chairman Tarsem Singh Bhinder, with copies to officials concerned of the Trust as well as the Local Government Department at Chandigarh.

The complainants said most of the corrugated iron sheets placed as safeguards around the dug-up area of the project site, along the main road of the colony, have either corroded, broken down or been stolen. This has made the huge pit right next to the road a death trap for motorists, cyclists and even pedestrians, with elderly people and children being more vulnerable.

The complaint by Arvind Sharma and other residents states that the deep excavation for two levels of basement at the site has already led to several road accidents.

Two cars and four other vehicles have skidded down into it during the rainy season. The risks are elevated during rains as during downpour, the dug-up area gets filled with water and mud, which erodes sand and often leads to caving-in of roads, causing damage to adjoining houses.

Residents lamented that after the project was abandoned, LIT authorities were persistently neglecting even the bare minimum upkeep and maintenance of the site.

Trust Engineer (XEN) Buta Ram said a proposal for the construction of retaining wall for the basement and boundary wall around the project site has already been sent to the state government for approval as the project is still under litigation.

"However, work would be soon taken in hand for putting up corrugate iron sheets or wire fencing around the site as a safety measure for the residents of the colony," he added.

Pit TURNS death trap for motorists

