Abandoned newborn dies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 25

A newborn boy who was found abandoned in Bhattian here on Wednesday breathed his last at the Civil Hospital.

SHO, Salem Tabri, SI Harjit Singh, said on Wednesday, some passers-by saw the infant and informed the police control room. Following which, the baby was shifted to the Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries today. The child was said to be two days’ old.

The SHO said a probe was launched to identify persons who dumped the infant and a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC. CCTV cameras in the area were also being checked to identify the culprits.