Abandoned newborn dies

Ludhiana, August 25
A newborn boy who was found abandoned in Bhattian here on Wednesday breathed his last at the Civil Hospital.
SHO, Salem Tabri, SI Harjit Singh, said on Wednesday, some passers-by saw the infant and informed the police control room. Following which, the baby was shifted to the Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries today. The child was said to be two days’ old.
The SHO said a probe was launched to identify persons who dumped the infant and a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC. CCTV cameras in the area were also being checked to identify the culprits.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called 'Shiv Shakti'
August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi
8 die as train's coach catches fire in Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze
All the six victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, the sources s...
Chandrayaan's focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab
Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon
May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann
Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered
No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell
Town area reverted to village to escape building curbs