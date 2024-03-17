Tribune News Service

ABC Magical World School celebrated its annual day at Ishmeet Singh Music Institute, on the theme ‘Savdhaan Ludhiana’. The programme commenced with the inaugural lamp-lighting ceremony, which was followed by a Gayatri and Mool mantra recitation by the students. The students participated in giddha, bhangra and folk dances, among other events.

GTB national college

Ludhiana: A workshop on ‘Role of teachers in National Education Policy -2020 (NEP-2020)’ was held at GTB National College, Dakha. Chief guest Mohinder Kaur Grewal, former principal of Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, urged the teachers to be prepared for the introduction of the policy as she believed it will benefit the students and society.

Khalsa college for women

Khalsa College for Women’s Counselling Cell organised an anti-drug drive for the college students. A paragraph writing activity on the topic ‘Say No To Drugs And Yes To Life’ was carried out under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The students were required to discuss how drug abuse harms health, and how it can have a devastating impact on their lives, and how to overcome addiction; 370 students participated in the activity and shared their essays as a mark of solidarity against drug abuse.

DAV public school

DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, organised a graduation ceremony, ‘Radiance of Respect’, for Grade II students. To invoke the blessings of the Almighty, a melodious ‘Stuti’ was presented by the young students, who prayed for peace, strength and courage to handle what lies ahead in life. A choreography on school life showcased how learning and enjoyment can go hand in hand.

