Abduction Bid: Man tied to pole, thrashed by mob

Ludhiana, October 21
A video of a man thrashed by the people after being tied to a pole went viral on Saturday. The person, who was wearing a ladies suit, was caught by the people while he was attempting to abduct a school student in Dugri on Friday.
Sources said when the suspect was trying to kidnap the girl from her school, she raised the alarm after which the people caught the suspect. People tied the man to a pole, beat him up. Later, they informed the police.
A local resident, Gursewak Singh, said the suspect was trying to drag a five-year-old girl at a government school in Dugri but she resisted his move.
Dugri SHO Madhu Bala said the matter was being probed and action would be taken accordingly.
