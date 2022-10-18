Abductor of four-year-old Jagraon girl held in Amritsar

Our Correspondent

Raikot, October 17

The Ludhiana (rural) police have arrested a migrant who had been involved in kidnapping children for ulterior motives and had abducted a four-year-old girl from Jagraon on Friday.

The suspect, who was arrested by police officials, supervised by SHO, (City), Jagraon, Inderjit Singh, with the help of the Amritsar (rural) police, on Monday, was identified as Dharminder, alias Raju, of Bhutta village of Nawada district in Bihar. The victim was handed over to her parents by the Amritsar (rural) police.

Though detailed antecedents of the suspect are yet to be ascertained, preliminary investigations revealed that he had been booked in a similar case at the Ajitwal police station in Moga district.

Victim’s father Kalu informed the Jagraon police that some unknown person had kidnapped his four-year-old daughter when she was returning home from school in the City Enclave area on October 14. The Jagraon city police had registered an FIR against unknown persons on the day of the incident.

The police had recovered the CCTV footage of the kidnapper taking the child along with him. Since then, a hunt for the unidentified suspect had been launched in the region, falling under the Ludhiana (rural) police district.

Circumstantial evidence suggested that the suspect had left the area after the police tightened their noose around his suspected hideouts.

“Having registered an FIR and recovered a video showing the abductor taking the victim with him, we had launched a manhunt, besides circulating the video and image Among other police stations. While we were in the process of collecting details of the suspect, he was intercepted by the Amritsar (rural) police today,” said Inderjit Singh, adding that the girl was handed over to her parents by the Amritsar police.