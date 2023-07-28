Abetment of suicide case filed after 7 months

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 27

Seven months after a 13-year-old girl died by suicide by hanging herself at Kot Gangu Rai, the Koom Kalan police yesterday registered a case of abetment to suicide against an unidentified person.

The complainant, Godi Ram, of Fatehgarh Sahib told the police that his son got married to Seema Rani and she gave birth to a girl, Sushma Rani. His son had died by suicide due to some dispute with Seema. She had later solemnised second marriage.

Seema had left Sushma at the house of her parents at Kot Gangu Rai in Ludhiana district. In December last year, Sushma died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her maternal grandparents’ house, he said.

ASI Dharampal said the complainant had alleged that some unidentified person was abetting her to suicide due to which she ended her life.

#Fatehgarh Sahib