Abetment of suicide case filed after 7 months

Ludhiana, July 27
Seven months after a 13-year-old girl died by suicide by hanging herself at Kot Gangu Rai, the Koom Kalan police yesterday registered a case of abetment to suicide against an unidentified person.
The complainant, Godi Ram, of Fatehgarh Sahib told the police that his son got married to Seema Rani and she gave birth to a girl, Sushma Rani. His son had died by suicide due to some dispute with Seema. She had later solemnised second marriage.
Seema had left Sushma at the house of her parents at Kot Gangu Rai in Ludhiana district. In December last year, Sushma died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her maternal grandparents’ house, he said.
ASI Dharampal said the complainant had alleged that some unidentified person was abetting her to suicide due to which she ended her life.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India is an indispensable partner for free and open Indo-Pacific: Japanese foreign minister
Yoshimasa Hayashi arrived in Delhi on Thursday on a two-day ...
Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in Supreme Court on Manipur video
Submits affidavit | Favours deterrent punishment | Hearing t...
Indian authorities trying to find Hyderabad woman who was found starving on Chicago street
Mother seeks govt help to bring her back to India
Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana's Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals
It is being said that some kind of gas leaked there
PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Semicon India 2023’ event that focuses on semiconductor industry
Modi, who has been on a two-day Gujarat visit, is scheduled ...