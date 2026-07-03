Abhay Mishra bags silver at National Qazaq Kures Championship

Abhay Mishra, an Indian Army soldier and a trainee at the Guru Nanak Stadium Training Centre, Ludhiana, continued his impressive run in combat sports by securing the silver medal in the Senior National Qazaq Kures Championship held from June 26 to 29 at Samalkha, Panipat. The achievement adds another significant milestone to the athletes’ growing list of accomplishments at the national and international levels.

Advertisement

Hailing from Bihar, Abhay represented Jharkhand at the championship in the Under-66kg category and displayed outstanding technical prowess, strength and resilience to storm into the final of the prestigious traditional martial art championship. Although he narrowly missed the gold medal, his silver-winning effort earned widespread appreciation from the sporting fraternity and reaffirmed his status as one of the country’s leading qazaq kures exponents.

Advertisement

Abhay has consistently excelled on the international stage. In 2024, he won the bronze medal at the South Asian Kurash Championship. The same year, he was selected to represent India in the qazaq kures event at the World Nomad Games, a global celebration of traditional martial arts and ethnic sports.

Advertisement

Earlier, in 2018, Abhay had claimed a gold medal in the Cadet South Asian Judo Championship, showcasing his versatility and excellence across different grappling disciplines. The latest success is the outcome of years of rigorous training under the guidance of coaches Parveen Thakur and Nitin Batish. Congratulating their trainee, the coaches said Abhay’s firm commitment, discipline and fighting spirit had enabled him to excel despite the demanding responsibilities that come with serving in the Indian Army.

The coaches expressed confidence that Abhay would continue to scale greater heights and bring more laurels to the country in future international competitions. Abhay and his coaches also expressed gratitude to Ravi Kumar Sharma, General Secretary, Punjab Qazq Kures Association, for his constant encouragement and invaluable contribution towards the promotion and development of the game in the state.

Advertisement

With an impressive record spanning judo, kurash and qazaq kures, Abhay Mishra has emerged as one of the finest combat sports athletes and his achievements serve as an inspiration for young sportspersons aspiring to represent the country with distinction.