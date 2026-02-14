Abolish state test mandate for promotions or we will intensify stir: Teachers

Office-bearers and activists of various outfits protesting for rights of government teachers warned of resorting to what they claimed was a “do or die fight” if the demand to abolish compulsory State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) was not accepted immediately, said officials.

Advertisement

The protesters issued the ultimatum during the concluding session of a protest near district administrative office. The stir was part of state-level programme, where protesters burned copies of a recent letter issued in this regard by the Director, School Education (Secondary), Punjab.

Advertisement

Activists, led by state convener Harvinder Singh and Master Cadre Union’s vice-president Jagjit Singh Sahnewal, alleged that state government, like its predecessors, failed to protect the rights of teachers.

Advertisement

“The government has failed to fulfil any of the promises made to teachers before the elections. Now, it is finding a new excuse every day to harass us,” said Sahnewal, expressing regrets that teachers promoted after 2011, and some other categories, were being made “scapegoats on flimsy grounds”.

The protesters’ key demands include restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, promotions, regularisations and not being assigned for non-teaching works.

Advertisement

Director, School Education (Secondary), Punjab, had written to all District Education Officers (DEOs) regarding the prerequisite of STET for promotion of master cadre teachers.

The department had in 2017 exempted employees who joined after July 30, 2011, from the TET.

However, the letter providing exemption to master cadre teachers was cancelled after orders from the Supreme Court on September 1, 2025. The department has now asked the teachers concerned to clear the STET within two years.