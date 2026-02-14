DT
Home / Ludhiana / Abolish state test mandate for promotions or we will intensify stir: Teachers

Abolish state test mandate for promotions or we will intensify stir: Teachers

Ultimatum during protest near district administrative office

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 04:43 AM Feb 14, 2026 IST
Members of a teachers' union during a protest in Ludhiana on Friday.
Office-bearers and activists of various outfits protesting for rights of government teachers warned of resorting to what they claimed was a “do or die fight” if the demand to abolish compulsory State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) was not accepted immediately, said officials.

The protesters issued the ultimatum during the concluding session of a protest near district administrative office. The stir was part of state-level programme, where protesters burned copies of a recent letter issued in this regard by the Director, School Education (Secondary), Punjab.

Activists, led by state convener Harvinder Singh and Master Cadre Union’s vice-president Jagjit Singh Sahnewal, alleged that state government, like its predecessors, failed to protect the rights of teachers.

“The government has failed to fulfil any of the promises made to teachers before the elections. Now, it is finding a new excuse every day to harass us,” said Sahnewal, expressing regrets that teachers promoted after 2011, and some other categories, were being made “scapegoats on flimsy grounds”.

The protesters’ key demands include restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, promotions, regularisations and not being assigned for non-teaching works.

Director, School Education (Secondary), Punjab, had written to all District Education Officers (DEOs) regarding the prerequisite of STET for promotion of master cadre teachers.

The department had in 2017 exempted employees who joined after July 30, 2011, from the TET.

However, the letter providing exemption to master cadre teachers was cancelled after orders from the Supreme Court on September 1, 2025. The department has now asked the teachers concerned to clear the STET within two years.

