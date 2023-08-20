Absconding ASI held in bribe case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 19

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Gurmit Singh, posted at the Sudhar police station in the district in a bribe case.

Notably, an FIR was registered against him on June 16, 2023, under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Sudhar police station and the investigation of the case was transferred to the Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana Range.

The SSP, Vigilance, Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu, said ASI Gurmit Singh had taken a bribe of Rs 1,500 to release an impounded auto-rickshaw of the complainant. Earlier also, the police official had taken Rs 2,500 as bribe from him. The complainant also produced a video of the ASI, showing the latter taking Rs 1,500 bribe from him.

He said the ASI was absconding and his anticipatory bail was dismissed by the Court of Additional Sessions Judge, Ludhiana.

A team of the VB, Ludhiana Range, today arrested the ASI from Gagewal village in Barnala district. He will be produced in the court on Sunday, he said.

