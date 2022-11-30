Absconding Thief caught

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The police division 6 on Tuesday nabbed a thief who had fled from their custody on Monday. The accused has been identified as Mohit Kumar of Jawahar Nagar camp. ASI Kulwinder Singh said on November 22, the accused was booked by the police for committing a theft. Yesterday, when the accused was caught, cops were taking him to the police station. When they reached near Dholewal Chowk, the accused pushed away cops, jumped out from the car and fled. The cops tried to chase the accused but in vain. Acting on a tip-off, the accused was nabbed by the police. A fresh case has been registered against the accused. TNS

Smuggler held with 50-gm heroin

Ludhiana: The Anti-Narcotics Cell on Tuesday nabbed a smuggler and recovered 50-gram heroin from his possession. The accused has been identified as Neeraj Kumar of Kabir Nagar. DCP (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar in a statement issued said a secret information was received that the accused, who was into the drug smuggling trade, was on the way to deliver heroin to his clients. Accordingly, a police party led by anti-narcotics cell in-charge Inspector Jasvir Singh laid a trap and nabbed the accused. The DCP said the smuggler had a notorious past as a case of drug smuggling was registered against him in 2020 at the Moti Nagar police station. The accused was produced in a court which remanded him in two-day custody.