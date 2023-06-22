Absence of officials inconveniences residents; services hit

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 21

Vigilance Department’s implication of 48 ‘corrupt’ Revenue personnel

Visitors were left frustrated due to the absence of revenue officials in their respective tehsil offices on Wednesday.

The people said that nobody even provided any clarification regarding the officials’ absence that whether they were on leave or any strike. As a result, numerous visitors were forced to return empty-handed. According to sources, the VB has reportedly submitted a list of 48 alleged tainted officials to the government. The list also includes names of five tehsildars and one naib-tehsildar from Ludhiana district. As per sources, the revenue officials raised voice against the list and they want a fair investigation be conducted into the matter.

A visitor said that although he had an appointment for registering his property, the tehsildar and other officials concerned were absent from the Ludhiana West tehsil office. As a result, the registration work was not being carried out at the office today.

Gurdev Singh, president, Revenue Officers’ Association, said the association has not given any call for strike so far. On being asked about an issue related to the list of officials, he said the association demands a fair investigation be conducted in this matter.

An official said they were on leave today.