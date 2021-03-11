ABVP raises objections over two books, holds protest outside school

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 21

Raising objections over alleged distribution of two books among students, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest against the management outside Delhi Public School, South City, here on Saturday.

The ABVP Ludhiana secretary, Piyush Mishra alleged, “The two books that contain ‘anti-national’ content have been distributed among Class IX students of the Delhi Public School. So, we are protesting against the school authorities.”

Despite repeated attempts, the school principal did not respond to any phone call or message. On dialling a phone number displayed on the school’s website later, a staff member answered the call. He said summer vacation was on in the school since May 14. During the protest, some staff members were present inside school, but its main gate was closed. The protesters were making attempts to go inside school.

Piyush Mishra of ABVP alleged, “Earlier, we had written to the school principal against the distribution of these books among students, but we did not get any response. The content in these books is leading to false propaganda. Distributing such literature creates a negative atmosphere in the school and society as students will assume that the content in the books is true.”

The police reached school after protest by the ABVP.