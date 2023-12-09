AC mechanic falls from 6th floor, dies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 8

A man fitting an AC pipe in an under-construction mall on the Shahpur road died after falling from the sixth floor last night. His fellow workers rushed him to the CMCH in auto-rickshaw where doctors declared him dead.

Residents of the area said the worker fell as he was not wearing a proper safety gear.

The deceased has been identified as Neeraj (19).

A resident, Robin Chugh, said his children were playing on the roof terrace of the house. The children saw a man falling down after which they raised the alarm.

Since the condition of the victim was critical and there was no time to call ambulance, workers present there brought an e-rickshaw and rushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

After the accident, officials from Police Division 2 reached the spot. The investigating officer said the body was shifted to the Civil Hospital’s mortuary. The police would conduct investigation and action would be taken against the guilty.