Academy to host tennis tourney

Ludhiana, April 5
Harvest Tennis Academy will organise the annual Harvest Open Tennis Tournament at its campus ground, Jassowal Kular, Jagraon tehsil in this district from April 7 to 9.
In a release issued by Darran Ferre, the director of the academy today said competitions in the boys’ and girls’ singles (U-10, 12, 14 and 16), men’s singles and doubles will be held during the three-day prize money tournament. Cash prizes worth Rs 50,000 will be given to position holders.
Gurdeep Singh, former DIG, Punjab Police and vice-president, Harvest Academy, said the tournament would be an ideal platform for upcoming tennis players to showcase their skills.
Matches would be played on all eleven courts on the academy campus. Interested players can contact academy manager Gaurav at 98765-00633 by April 6.
