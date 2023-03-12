Accept demands, farmers urge govt

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 11

Members of Bharti Kisan Union (BKU) Kadian held a meeting here on Saturday and urged the government to meet the pending demands of the farmers at the earliest.

They sought that the government should introduce a one-time settlement scheme to waive the loans taken by the farmers from banks.

Union president Harmeet Singh Kadian said the government should also simplify the method of partitioning the ancestral land between brothers. They also demanded the process for demarcation of agricultural land must be improved so that the farmers don’t face any trouble.