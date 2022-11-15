Accident victim succumbs to injuries at PGI

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 14

Three days after he was hit by an e-rickshaw, a 47-year-old fruit vendor succumbed to his injuries. The deceased has been identified as Chulai Yadav, who hailed from UP and was currently residing in the city. Following a complaint filed by his friend Sudarshan Kumar, Daresi police station registered a case under Sections 279 (Rash driving), 427 and 304-A (Causing death by negligence) of the IPC against an unidentified driver of the e-rickshaw.

Kumar told the police that he and his friend Chulai Yadav were on the way to their respective houses on the night (around 10:30 pm) of November 10, when an over speeding e-rickshaw (without vehicle number) hit Yadav’s fruit cart near petrol pump at Salem Tabri, Ludhiana. Yadav had received serious injuries in the mishap and he was later referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, wherein he died during treatment on Sunday.