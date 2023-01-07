Accidents worsen district health index

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 6

In another cause of concern for residents, the health index due to road accidents in Ludhiana district has been found to be on the rise for the past three years, a government report has confirmed.

It was found that the road accident death rate per million population in the state was 144 for the year 2021, which rose from 124 in 2020 and dipped from 146 in 2019. The three worst districts recorded 1.7 to 1.8 times more health index than the state average – AS Rai, ADGP (Traffic), Punjab

From 129 per million deaths due to mishaps in 2019, the health burden due to road accidents on the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, rose to 160 in 2021, official data revealed.

The Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre, in collaboration with the Punjab Police, has analysed the district-wise health burden due to road accident deaths using a decentralised ranking approach in the Punjab Road Accidents and Traffic Report-2021, released recently by Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

The report, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, showed that Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts had shown significant rise in health index due to road accidents with their rankings climbing up to 7 and 10, respectively, among the total of 22 districts of the state during 2021.

Ropar, Nawanshahr and Fatehgarh Sahib topped the state with the first three rankings, respectively, in terms of losing lives per million population during 2021.

According to the report, Ludhiana district reported 508, 499 and 649 road accident deaths in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively, in its estimated population of 39,29,073, 39,88,009, and 40,47,829 during 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

With this, the district’s health index due to road accidents was 129 in 2019, 125 in 2020 and 160 in 2021. The district became the seventh worst-hit in terms of road mishap deaths per million population in 2021.

While Ropar topped the state with the maximum of 259 road accident deaths per million population, Nawanshahr and Fatehgarh Sahib stood second and third with 255 and 247 deaths in road mishaps per million population, respectively, in 2021.

Among other districts, Mohali ranked fourth with 199 road accident deaths per million population, followed by Patiala with 189, Moga 167, Mansa 154, Sangrur 153, Jalandhar 148, Barnala 141, Ferozepur 130, Bathinda 129, Faridkot 128, Pathankot 125, Muktsar 123, Hoshiarpur 119, Kapurthala 115, Fazilka 110, Gurdaspur 97, Tarn Taran 93 and Amritsar remained the safest district with the minimum of 78 deaths in road mishaps per million population during 2021.

What health burden means

Health burden due to road traffic is defined as the number of road accident fatalities against per million population.

A decentralised ranking approach was adopted to describe the health burden due to traffic accidents in Punjab by performing the district-wise analysis in the study recently released by DGP Gaurav Yadav.