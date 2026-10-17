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Home / Ludhiana / Accountant robbed of Rs 2L by three youths in Ludhiana

Accountant robbed of Rs 2L by three youths in Ludhiana

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:27 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Cops are also verifying route taken by victim, suspects after robbery. Photo for representation: iStock
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Three unidentified youths riding a motorcycle allegedly waylaid an accountant and fled with Rs 2 lakh after threatening him with a sharp weapon on Bahadur Ke Road in Ludhiana, the police said.

The incident was reported to the Jodhewal Basti police, who have registered a case and started efforts to identify the suspects.

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The complainant, Kulwinder Singh, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar on Tajpur Road, is employed as an accountant with Thukral Fabric Private Limited on Bahadur Ke Road.

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According to the complaint, Kulwinder had collected Rs 2 lakh from KM Secure Factory in the Clock Tower area on October 1. Afterwards, he went towards his workplace on his motorcycle, carrying the cash in a bag kept on the fuel tank.

When he reached near his factory, three youths riding a motorcycle allegedly intercepted him. One of them reportedly brandished a sharp weapon and threatened him. After which, the suspects snatched his bag containing the cash and sled the scene.

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The complainant approached the police on Thursday, following which an FIR was registered against the miscreants.

Sub-Inspector Surjit Singh, the investigating officer, said footage of CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene was being examined to establish the identity of the suspects. The police are also verifying the route taken by the complainant and the suspects after the robbery.

The suspects have been booked under Sections 304(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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