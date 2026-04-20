icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Accused creates mayhem in stolen car, rams into six vehicles, hits two bikers in Ludhiana

Accused creates mayhem in stolen car, rams into six vehicles, hits two bikers in Ludhiana

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:47 AM Apr 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A motorcycle pushed under a tempo after being hit by the accused trying to flee, at Shimlapuri in Ludhiana on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN
Advertisement

Panic gripped Shimlapuri area on Sunday morning when a reckless car thief, driving a stolen vehicle, unleashed terror on the streets while trying to escape the police. The incident occurred around 11:30 am and left residents shocked. CCTV footage of the act has also surfaced, showing the thief driving the car recklessly up and down a narrow street with complete disregard for safety.

Advertisement

According to information, a car was reportedly stolen from Barota Road area a few days ago. On Sunday, the car owner informed the police after spotting his stolen vehicle in the Barota Road locality. The owner, along with a police team, immediately began chasing the car.

Advertisement

As soon as the accused realised he was surrounded by police and locals, he resorted to dangerous manoeuvres to save himself. He drove the car at high speed, while reversing and moving forward repeatedly in an attempt to flee. During the chase, he rammed into three motorcycles, three scooters and one auto-rickshaw, causing extensive damage to the vehicles.

Advertisement

The situation escalated further when the accused hit two youths on a bike. Fortunately, they escaped with minor injuries. People present on the street panicked, with everyone running for safety.

The CCTV video clearly shows that even after the police arrived, the accused showed no fear and continued trying to escape by reversing the car aggressively. Finally, his car collided with a bike parked outside a house, ending his escape attempt.

Advertisement

Police personnel present at the spot immediately swung into action and nabbed the accused. The suspect has been identified as Love. A case has been registered against him at Shimlapuri police station and further investigation is underway.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts