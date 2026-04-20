Accused creates mayhem in stolen car, rams into six vehicles, hits two bikers in Ludhiana

Panic gripped Shimlapuri area on Sunday morning when a reckless car thief, driving a stolen vehicle, unleashed terror on the streets while trying to escape the police. The incident occurred around 11:30 am and left residents shocked. CCTV footage of the act has also surfaced, showing the thief driving the car recklessly up and down a narrow street with complete disregard for safety.

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According to information, a car was reportedly stolen from Barota Road area a few days ago. On Sunday, the car owner informed the police after spotting his stolen vehicle in the Barota Road locality. The owner, along with a police team, immediately began chasing the car.

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As soon as the accused realised he was surrounded by police and locals, he resorted to dangerous manoeuvres to save himself. He drove the car at high speed, while reversing and moving forward repeatedly in an attempt to flee. During the chase, he rammed into three motorcycles, three scooters and one auto-rickshaw, causing extensive damage to the vehicles.

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The situation escalated further when the accused hit two youths on a bike. Fortunately, they escaped with minor injuries. People present on the street panicked, with everyone running for safety.

The CCTV video clearly shows that even after the police arrived, the accused showed no fear and continued trying to escape by reversing the car aggressively. Finally, his car collided with a bike parked outside a house, ending his escape attempt.

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Police personnel present at the spot immediately swung into action and nabbed the accused. The suspect has been identified as Love. A case has been registered against him at Shimlapuri police station and further investigation is underway.